Ginta Lapina In Naughty Sexy Lingerie
January 11th, 2017
I’ve always liked Ginta Lapina. Even her most boring shoots are still 20 times hotter than whatever those so-called rich kid supermodels are putting out. So here’s a pants-melting new shoot from the Latvian model to help remind you guys that there’s more to the lingerie modeling business than just the Jenner sisters taking blurry selfies in Calvins. You’re welcome.
