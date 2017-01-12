Hilary Duff’s Sweetness In Cosmo

I guess we’re not the only ones who’ve been digging Hilary Duff‘s bikini-fueled hotness comeback lately, because according to my sources, our former #1 MILF just made the cover of Cosmopolitan this month. And I’ve got all the pictures right here, so you guys don’t have to buy a copy in a brown paper bag, or hang around outside the 7-Eleven asking adults to go in and buy one for you. You’re welcome.