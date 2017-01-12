Elle Fanning Does Elle!

I’m not going to lie, I got a little confused when I first saw this shot of Elle Fanning on the cover of ELLE UK. Then I remembered ELLE‘s one of those fashion mags I never pay attention to, not an entire new magazine dedicated to the younger Fanning sister. So now I’m just confused why they got this hottie to do a photoshoot for them and then decided to cover her up head to toe in like 10 different layers. Weird, right?