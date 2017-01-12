Vita Sidorkina Will Blow Your Pants Off

Not sure if you guys remember, but for a while there, I was crushing pretty hard on Vita Sidorkina. Anyway, then we went a few months without any new pictures from the Russian Victoria’s Secret hottie, and I had to move on. But seeing this latest lingerie shoot from Vita is definitely bringing all those old feelings rushing right back to my pants region. What? Were you expecting me to say my heart? Gross. What kind of a sicko do you think I am?