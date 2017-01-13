Kate Upton Does Love Magazine
January 13th, 2017
Just when I thought this LOVE Advent crap was finally finished, I see they just put a new video starring Kate Upton. Do these guys not know how an advent calendar works? Pretty sure they’re not supposed to last into the second week in January. Anyway, I guess I can’t really complain, considering it’s just Kate’s giant cleavage playing hide and seek with the camera, making this probably the best video they made all year. Took them long enough.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty