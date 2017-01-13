Kate Upton Does Love Magazine

January 13th, 2017

Kate Upton

Just when I thought this LOVE Advent crap was finally finished, I see they just put a new video starring Kate Upton. Do these guys not know how an advent calendar works? Pretty sure they’re not supposed to last into the second week in January. Anyway, I guess I can’t really complain, considering it’s just Kate’s giant cleavage playing hide and seek with the camera, making this probably the best video they made all year. Took them long enough.

