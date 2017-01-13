Celebs Will Survive Cause They Are Rich
January 13th, 2017
Not to get political, but when you have celebrities who probably have a combined net-worth of 400 million singing “I Will Survive” to Donald Trump, pretty much explains why Hilary Clinton loss. Now I’m a Canadian so I don’t really care who runs the USA. That said, I didn’t like either candidate, however liberals really need to suck it up and move on. It’s pathetic already.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty