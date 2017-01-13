Celebs Will Survive Cause They Are Rich

Not to get political, but when you have celebrities who probably have a combined net-worth of 400 million singing “I Will Survive” to Donald Trump, pretty much explains why Hilary Clinton loss. Now I’m a Canadian so I don’t really care who runs the USA. That said, I didn’t like either candidate, however liberals really need to suck it up and move on. It’s pathetic already.