Аnastasia Verbovaia Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride
January 13th, 2017
I know Friday the 13ths are supposed to be unlucky or whatever, but it’s a good thing I’m not superstitious. Because it’s looking like I’m going to have to go out and buy a whole bunch of lottery tickets this afternoon. See, I just found my latest Russian future ex-wife Аnastasia Verbovaia on Instagram, and there’s no way I can afford her on my blogger salary alone. So enjoy the pictures, and wish me luck!
