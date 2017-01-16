Taylor Hill Is A Pretty Lady
January 16th, 2017
If you’re a regular reader, you probably already recognize Taylor Hill here. Considering I’ve been talking her up for months now. She’s hands down one of my favorite new Victoria’s Secret models. But I still don’t think she’s a household name yet, and I’m guessing it’s probably because Hill is such a generic last name. Luckily, I’ve got an idea though: she should take mine instead. I think Taylor Tuna’s got a pretty nice ring to it, don’t you? Anyway, just let me know if you’re interested, Taylor. I’ll start drawing up the marriage/divorce papers.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty