Bella Thorne’s Naughty Polaroids

January 16th, 2017

Bella Thorne

I’ve got some good news and some bad news for you guys today. First, the bad: looks like Bella Thorne‘s beach vacation is finally over, because it’s been at least a week with no new bikini Snapchats. But the good news is the hardest-working hottie in social media is back to sending out her daily tongue action and gym updates instead. And that’s definitely good enough for me. Enjoy!

