Kendall Jenner Does La Perla Good

January 16th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

I guess Kendall Jenner‘s parents must’ve bought her a new modeling contract as a Christmas present. Because according to my sources, Kendall’s working for La Perla now, and these are some of the pictures from her latest lingerie shoot for the company. And don’t get me wrong, they’re not bad, but she’s still not exactly supermodel material. Oh well. You get what you pay for, I guess.

Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures
Kendall Jenner Pictures Kendall Jenner Pictures
Kendall Jenner Pictures