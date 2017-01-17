Ariana Grande Works Instagram Good
January 17th, 2017
I don’t get Ariana Grande. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’d still invite her over for a nice tuna sandwich sometime, but she’s got such weird style for a young hottie. And don’t even get me started on the cat ears. But here’s a couple shots of Ariana actually dressing like a professional pop star hottie for once, and if you ask me, it’s a pretty good look for her. Here’s hoping she keeps it up.
