Jasmine Tookes Does Maxim Good

I know I’ve ragged on Maxim in the past and said how the fashion mags routinely put out hotter photoshoots than these so-called “men’s” mags. And I guess they’ve been listening. Because this shoot they did with Jasmine Tookes are some of the best pictures I’ve seen from the Victoria’s Secret hottie in months. Looks like they’ve finally figured out the key to a great photoshoot: getting a smoking hot supermodel topless. Better late than never, I guess.

