Charlotte McKinney In Sexy Lingerie
January 17th, 2017
I know I’m not usually that nice to Charlotte McKinney whenever I do a post on her, but I’m not going to lie, she’s actually looking pretty damn good in this latest lingerie photoshoot she did for Guess. I just wish that dude wasn’t blocking my view in half these shots. And that they didn’t make the wrong model go topless for these pictures. That was a big missed opportunity, if you ask me.
