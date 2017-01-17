Lynn Quanjel May be The Hottest Blogger

I always like to do a little research whenever I come across a new hottie. Most of the time, it’s just to find out if she looks as good in lingerie as she does in a bikini (or vice versa), but every once in a while, I actually find out a real fact or two. And according to my findings, it turns out that Lynn Quanjel here is a professional journalist/blogger in addition to being a professional pants fire. Which pretty much makes her the #1 hottest blogger of all-time. Present company excluded, of course.

