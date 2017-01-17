Kendall Jenner’s Naughty InstaSelfie!

January 17th, 2017

Kendall Jenner

I’ve got some good news. Looks like Kendall Jenner is taking a break from shooting all those dumb videos and lame photoshoots she’s been doing lately to get back to what’s really important: posting sexy bikini selfies on Instagram. It’s all about priorities, people. And I’m just glad Kendall’s finally got hers back on track. Enjoy.

Kendall Jenner Pictures