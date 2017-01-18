Estella Is Skinny Goodness

Normally when I find a new hot model for us all to drool over, I’ve got at least a little info to go with the pictures. You know, like where she’s from, maybe a few of her hobbies, her full name. This time? Yeah, I’ve got none of that. Just a seriously leggy photoshoot and the fact that this hottie goes by Estella. And you know what? That’s good enough for me. Enjoy.

» view all 13 photos