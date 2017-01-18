Emily Ratajkowski Works It On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

In case any of you out there were still wondering how Emily Ratajkowski managed to break the 10 million follower mark on Instagram, I think this video she just posted ought to give you a pretty good idea. It’s just a few seconds of her feeling herself in lingerie while listening to Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself,” but it’s already been watched over 3 million times. And I’m pretty sure I’m responsible for at least 500,000 of those views.

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

