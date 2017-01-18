Valenti Vi Is Possibly The Hottest Russian Alive!
January 18th, 2017
I know I’ve been posting a lot of hot Russians lately, but I think I’ve finally found us the hottest Russian of them all in Valenti Vi. Of course, I’ll have to double-check some of those old posts just to be sure. And since I can only work 30-45 seconds at a time, it’ll probably take me all afternoon. Maybe even all night if I’m lucky. I’d better get started.
