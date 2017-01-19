Lindsey Pelas’s Huge Knockers Will Blow Your Pants Off

Remember how all those Samsung Galaxies started randomly catching on fire a while back? Well, I think I might have finally figured out why. See, I’m pretty sure it must have had something to do with Lindsey Pelas and her busty Snapchat selfies. Because they’re so hot, my whole pants region just jumped up a few hundred degrees. So enjoy these, but just make sure to have a fire extinguisher handy. Yow!