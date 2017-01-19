Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Creamed!

I know I do a lot of posts on Instagram models on this site, mostly because you can always rely on them to put up new bikini pictures 24/7 and that’s pretty key for a bikini blogger like yours truly. But today I want to take a little time to celebrate a real hottie, someone who’s been delivering us serious bikini goodness for years now and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down: Alessandra Ambrosio. See, hot wannabes come and go, but hot supermodels are forever. Or at least until they hit 40, anyway.