Ariel Winter Is Topless For Self

I thought Ariel Winter only went topless for Instagram, but looks like I was wrong, because I just found this “classy” black-and-white shoot of Ariel taking her top off for Self Magazine. And speaking of self, I think myself and the Little Tuna are going to need a little me time with these. So if you’ll excuse me, I have to go lock myself in this Starbucks bathroom for the next 30-45 seconds or until those barista prudes call the cops. Whichever comes first.