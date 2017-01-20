Ekaterina Zueva Sucking A Banana Good

Ekaterina Zueva

Remember how I said Ekaterina Zueva was my next future ex-wife? Yeah, well, I have a feeling I’m not the only one who’s going to be proposing to the Russian hottie after this latest photoshoot of her getting friendly with a banana in lingerie. If this isn’t marriage-and-divorce material, I don’t know what is. Yow!

