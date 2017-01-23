Instagram Model Carmella Rose’s Tongue Action

January 23rd, 2017

Carmella Rose

I know I’ve talked about this in the past, but if you want to know just how screwed up the modeling industry is these days, take a look at this latest lingerie photoshoot from Carmella Rose and try to tell me why this hottie hasn’t done a Victoria’s Secret fashion show yet, but Bella Hadid has. I’ll give you a hint: one of their parents has a ton of money, and the other’s doesn’t. Anyway, hopefully if I keep doing posts on Carmella, that perfect booty of hers will eventually start getting the attention it deserves. And if not? Maybe I can at least score a date (or a few private “photoshoots”) out of it. Wish us me luck!

» view all 11 photos

Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures
Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures
Carmella Rose Pictures Carmella Rose Pictures