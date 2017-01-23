Instagram Model Carmella Rose’s Tongue Action
January 23rd, 2017
I know I’ve talked about this in the past, but if you want to know just how screwed up the modeling industry is these days, take a look at this latest lingerie photoshoot from Carmella Rose and try to tell me why this hottie hasn’t done a Victoria’s Secret fashion show yet, but Bella Hadid has. I’ll give you a hint: one of their parents has a ton of money, and the other’s doesn’t. Anyway, hopefully if I keep doing posts on Carmella, that perfect booty of hers will eventually start getting the attention it deserves. And if not? Maybe I can at least score a date (or a few private “photoshoots”) out of it. Wish
us me luck!
