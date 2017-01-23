Emily Ratajkowski Is Moving Me

Personally, I still like Emily Ratajkowski best when she’s just hanging out, taking it easy, and posting lingerie videos on social media or walking a cute pooch in nothing but lingerie. You know, just normal, everyday stuff. But every once in a while, I guess she’s gotta pay the bills, so she does an actual photoshoot, like this one for the February issue of Vogue Spain. And according to my sources, that lingerie dog-walking picture is part of some DKNY commercial Emily was shooting, so I take it back. I guess I love watching Emily work too.

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:16pm PST