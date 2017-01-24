Shakira Still Has It Going On
January 24th, 2017
I can’t remember the last time I did a post on Shakira. To be honest, I kind of forgot all about the Colombian pop star. But after seeing her shaking her hips on the cover of Cosmopolitan Chile for this leggy photoshoot, my pants region is ready to party like it’s 2005 all over again. Here’s hoping this is the start of a serious comeback.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty