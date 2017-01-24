Nina Dobrev Is Pretty

Not gonna lie, I got pretty excited when I heard that Nina Dobrev here was in some new XXX movie. I’ve been saying the Vampire Diaries star should do a part like that for years! But then somebody told me it was actually xXx, AKA some lame Vin Diesel action movie, which isn’t nearly as exciting. Oh well. Hopefully one of these days, Nina will play a part that actually makes proper use of her “talents.” And until then, at least we’ve still got photoshoots like these. Enjoy.