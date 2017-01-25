Nina Agdal Bikini Pictures
January 25th, 2017
Back in the day, I used to do a minimum of three Nina Agdal posts a week, and I don’t know if it’s me or her, but my former #1 favorite hottie just hasn’t been looking as hot as she used to lately. In fact, I’m pretty sure I haven’t done a single post on her in almost six months. I guess I’ve just moved on. But here’s a new bikini photoshoot from the Dutch model for old times sake. Although if Nina wants to get that weekly Tuna coverage again, I’m going to need a little more from her than this. I figure a few “leaked” topless selfies sent to my inbox would probably do the trick. Only one way to find out…
