Jessica Alba Does Women’s Health

I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that most of you dudes probably don’t have a subscription to Women’s Health Australia, so you might have missed seeing one of our favorite MILFs Jessica Alba on this month’s cover. But don’t worry, I’ll save you the trip Down Under to pick up a copy: here’s the beach shoot she did for the mag. And no, I’m not sure why they didn’t get Jessica to do one of her patented bikini booty poses either. That would’ve made a great cover shot, if you ask me.