Anyuta Rai Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride Part 2

I know you guys seemed to dig those pictures I posted of Russian Insta-hottie Anyuta Rai a while back, so I’ve been following her Instagram very closely these past few weeks for any new updates. We’re talking my-nose-only-an-inch-from-my-screen close. And here’s what I found: another round of bikini booty goodness. So stay tuned for more updates, because I have a feeling there’s even more where these came from. Fingers crossed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHZXBmGA4h9/?taken-by=anyuta_rai

» view all 13 photos