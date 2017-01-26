Nina Agdal’s Topless Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

Looks like I might have spoken too soon yesterday when I said that Nina Agdal needed to start stepping her hotness game up if she wanted more attention from me and the Little Tuna these days. Because my former #1 favorite hottie just dropped this amazing teaser video for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and she’s definitely got our attention again. For the next 30, 45 seconds at least, anyway. Enjoy.

» view all 12 photos