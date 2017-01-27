Hannah Ferguson’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser
January 27th, 2017
Man, if these early teaser videos are any indication of what the actual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is going to look like this year, they’re going to have to package these things in special flame retardant cases, so they don’t burn down entire newsstands. Because right now, even just seeing 20 seconds of this Hannah Ferguson video was enough to give me a five-alarm pants fire. Yow!
