Alexis Ren Will Blow Your Pants Off

Last time I did a post on Alexis Ren, I decided it’s time we graduate her from professional Instagram model to real model status. And after this latest photoshoot, I’m thinking I definitely made the right call. Because not only is Alexis 10 times hotter than any of those other Insta-wannabes out there, she also seems to have figured out the key to doing a killer bikini shoot: take off the top part. See, going topless makes any photoshoot instantly better. That’s just Modeling 101.