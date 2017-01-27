Charlotte McKinney Is Now Topless!

January 27th, 2017

Not to sound like a broken record, but you guys know I’m not a huge fan of Charlotte McKinney. Personally, I think she’s just another busty wannabe who lucked into a modeling contract. But here’s a shot she took for Tony Kelly’s “17 Book,” and it’s probably my favorite way to see Charlotte pose: with her face half covered and her top fully off. If only she did more photoshoots this way.

