Charlotte McKinney Is Now Topless!
January 27th, 2017
Not to sound like a broken record, but you guys know I’m not a huge fan of Charlotte McKinney. Personally, I think she’s just another busty wannabe who lucked into a modeling contract. But here’s a shot she took for Tony Kelly’s “17 Book,” and it’s probably my favorite way to see Charlotte pose: with her face half covered and her top fully off. If only she did more photoshoots this way.
