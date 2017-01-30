Bella Thorne Topless and Tongue Action Snaps Continues
January 30th, 2017
I know there’s a lot of real sh*t going down in the world right now, so I don’t blame you if you haven’t been paying much attention to what I’m calling Nipple Watch 2017. But to catch you back up on this major story, it’s been at least a few days since we first heard that Bella Thorne got a nipple ring, and we’re still waiting on full visual confirmation. Instead, all we’ve gotten are some topless teases, more tongue action and a couple busty selfies. But stay tuned though, because if Bella keeps up the topless Snapchat action, I figure we’re bound to get a good look one of these days. Fingers crossed, anyway.
