Ashley Smith Is A Sexy Valentine

I know Valentine’s Day is still a couple weeks, but the way I see it, it’s never too early to start thinking about Valentine’s gifts Valetine’s-themed lingerie photoshoots. So here’s one from former SI Swimsuit Issue model Ashley Smith. And if anyone’s looking to get their favorite blogger something for the holiday this year, I think I just figured out what’s who’s at the top of my list. Yow.

» view all 43 photos