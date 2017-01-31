Kelly Gale’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

I know Kelly Gale isn’t a household name in the modeling world just yet. Hell, I had to look her up again myself to remember who she was, and it’s my job to stay up to date on all the professional bikini hotties out there. But I’m willing to bet that’s all going to change after this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue comes out. Because judging from this little preview they just posted, Kelly is definitely a star in the making. Or a major pants fire, at least.