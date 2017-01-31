Anastasiya Scheglova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride Part 2

Last time I did a post on Anastasiya Scheglova, the busty Russian babe was looking so good, I was all set to propose. And the only reason we’re not already married (and divorced) yet is because I don’t speak Russian, and I’m pretty sure asking someone to be your ex-wife might get lost in translation. Well, that and I’m a pasty blogger who still lives in my mom’s basement. But whatever. Point is, you guys just enjoy this latest round of lingerie pictures, while I go run my proposal through Google Translate again. Wish me luck.

» view all 18 photos