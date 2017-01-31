Anastasiya Scheglova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride Part 2
January 31st, 2017
Last time I did a post on Anastasiya Scheglova, the busty Russian babe was looking so good, I was all set to propose. And the only reason we’re not already married (and divorced) yet is because I don’t speak Russian, and I’m pretty sure asking someone to be your ex-wife might get lost in translation. Well, that and I’m a pasty blogger who still lives in my mom’s basement. But whatever. Point is, you guys just enjoy this latest round of lingerie pictures, while I go run my proposal through Google Translate again. Wish me luck.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty