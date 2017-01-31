Raiding Instagram Model Alexis Ren’s Instagram Page

January 31st, 2017

alexis ren

OK, so I know I officially graduated Alexis Ren from Insta-hottie to real model status last time out, but that doesn’t mean I stopped looking at her Instagram. You know, for “research” purposes. And since I figured it’d be a shame to let all that hard work (on both our parts) go to waste, I wanted to share a few of her latest hits with you perverts. Also, that way I’m pretty sure I can write off that extra pair of sweatpants I had to go out and buy afterwards as a work expense.

Hahahahaha @biancaellabooth

A video posted by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on

