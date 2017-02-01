Emily Ratajkowski Busts Out

February 1st, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

In case anyone out there’s still wondering how Emily Ratajkowski became the most famous Instagram model of all-time, here’s one of her latest updates. See, not only does Emily have A-list cleavage, she’s also willing to show it off on a daily basis. And that’s pretty much all you need. Like I keep to trying to tell you guys, it’s really not all that complicated. Enjoy!

Emrata