Bella Thorne’s Tongue Continues
February 1st, 2017
I’m still waiting for Bella Thorne to show off that new nipple ring of hers, and I’m hoping that if I keep asking, eventually I’ll wear her down. (Which is also my patented dating strategy, just FYI.) Anyway, until that happens, I guess we’re just going to have to enjoy more of her signature tongue and busty selfie action instead. Somehow, I think we’ll manage.
