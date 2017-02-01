Lais Ribeiro’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

Good news: I’ve got another one of those awesome Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue teaser videos to share with you perverts today. And this time, it’s Lais Ribeiro‘s turn to make our pants regions go nuclear with her bikini shots. Honestly, I don’t even know how they managed to shoot this thing. But I’m guessing it involved lots of fire extinguishers and a few of those fireproof suits. However they did it, it was definitely worth it.

» view all 11 photos