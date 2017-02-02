Vita Sidorkina’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser
February 2nd, 2017
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is coming out soon and every day they have been giving us little teasers. Today, we have Vita Sidorkina who is one of my favorites and probably should be on the cover. However, her popularity is just not there yet, but there is no denying she deserves it. I mean, just watch the video. She will blow your mind.
