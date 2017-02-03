Hailey Clauson’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

Another day, another great teaser video for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This time, it’s one of my favorite busty blondes Hailey Clauson giving herself a wedgie for the cameras. And I think this might be my favorite one yet. Although I’ll have to go back and watch the others again to be sure. Hey, it’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it. …OK, fine, not really, but what else am I going to do for the rest of the afternoon? Work? Ha!

