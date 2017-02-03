Charlotte McKinney Does Ocean Drive Video

February 3rd, 2017

Charlotte McKinney

Remember that Charlotte McKinney photoshoot for Ocean Drive Magazine I posted earlier this week? (If you don’t or just need to “refresh your memory,” here you go.) Well, I just found out they made a behind-the-scenes video to go along with it. Unfortunately, they left out the footage I really wanted to see, AKA of Charlotte changing between the pictures. But I’ll still take it. And I’m guessing you perverts will too. So enjoy.

Charlotte McKinney Charlotte McKinney
Charlotte McKinney Charlotte McKinney
Charlotte McKinney Charlotte McKinney
Charlotte McKinney Charlotte McKinney
Charlotte McKinney