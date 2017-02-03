Masha Maximova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

Meet Masha Maximova. Pretty much the only things I can tell you guys about this hottie is that she’s Russian and that her Instagram is packed with so much hotness, it’s liable to make your phone catch on fire. Or at least your pants region, anyway. But really, how much more do you need to know? We’ve already covered all the important stuff. So just go ahead and enjoy Masha and that perfect Russian booty of hers.

A video posted by Мария Максимова (@masha_maximova_) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:49am PST

» view all 12 photos