Instagram Model Carmella Rose Works It Good

Here’s one of my all-time favorite Instagram models Carmella Rose back with another super-hot photoshoot. And I guess this is her attempt at those fake-artsy black-and-white shoots we’re always seeing real models do for fashion mags. There’s only one problem: Carmella forgot to go topless. Which, as you all know, is the key to any good “classy” fashion photoshoot. Oh well. It’s a classic rookie mistake. I’m sure she’ll get it right next time. Here’s hoping anyway.

» view all 18 photos