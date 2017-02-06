Hannah Ferguson’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

Alright, so I know that Super Bowl last night was pretty freaking epic, so I’m not going to say anything crazy in this post. Like that Hannah Ferguson‘s teaser video for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is the greatest thing you’re going to see all year, or more exciting than the first overtime game in Super Bowl History. But I will say this: one of these things features a hot supermodel rolling around topless on the beach and the other featured sweaty dudes in shoulder pads rolling around on one another. I’ll let you do the math.

