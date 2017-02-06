Instagram Model Alexis Ren Naked Is A Turning Point

I’ve done a lot of posts on Alexis Ren by now, and personally, I think she’s more than hot enough to ditch amateur Instagram modeling and turn pro. I mean, if Kendall Jenner can be a Victoria’s Secret model, I don’t see what’s stopping Alexis. You know, other than not having rich, influential parents bankrolling her modeling career. But whatever. Who needs them when she’s got me and the Little Tuna as her #1 fans? So I officially promise to keep promoting Alexis and her perfect body until she lands a major modeling contract… or agrees to go out on a date with me. Whichever comes first.

