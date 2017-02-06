Bella Thorne See Through Nipple Ring Snap

I’ve got some pretty big, exciting news to tell you guys today. In fact, you might want to make sure you’re sitting down for this. No, it’s not that I’m finally moving out of my mom’s basement. (She wishes.) It’s that we finally got definitive visual confirmation on Bella Thorne‘s new nipple ring, thanks to this see-through selfie she just posted. It’s practically waving hello. Anyway, see? I told you you’d want to be sitting down. Because good luck standing back up right now…