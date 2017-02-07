Emily Ratajkowski’s Super Bowl Cleavage

February 7th, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

I’m not trying to make you guys depressed or jealous or anything, but there’s at least two things in this throwback picture of Emily Ratajkowski at last year’s Super Bowl that 99.9% of us will never get to experience: 1) attending a Super Bowl and 2) getting within two feet of Emily’s perfect cleavage. Oh well. Better luck next year, I guess.

emrata pictures